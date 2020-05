BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says close to giving up on Airbus; eyes MAX 10 order

May 18 (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary, speaking on investor call:

* SAYS HOPES TO ACCELERATE GROWTH INTO 2021 DUE TO AVAILABILITY OF STAFF, SLOTS

* SAYS PLANS TO EXTEND SOME 737 NG LEASES

* SEES ‘ONCE IN A LIFETIME’ GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

* IF A320 LAUDA BASE CLOSES, AIRBUS FLEET WILL BE REPLACED WITH 737S

* IF A320 LAUDA VIENNA BASE CLOSES, AIRBUS FLEET WILL BE REPLACED WITH 737S

* SAYS THIS SUMMER SUSPECTS THERE MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED LOAD FACTORS, BUT VERY LOW AIRFARES

* WE SUSPECT VOLUMES WILL BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED BUT FARE LEVELS LOWER THIS SUMMER

* SAYS BOEING EXPECTING TO GO BACK TO MAX PRODUCTION IN Q2, MAYBE EARLY Q3

* EXPECTS A MEANINGFUL NUMBER OF MAX JETS NEXT SUMMER; MAYBE 20-30

* TOURISM WILL REBOUND STRONGLY NEXT YEAR SO LONG AS THERE IS NO COVID-19 SECOND WAVE

* HOPING THAT LOAD FACTOR IN H2 WILL BE HIGHER THAN 75%

* COMPARES RYANAIR FORECASTS FOR COMING YEAR TO ‘THROWING DARTS’

* WE SEE NOTHING UNDERMINING 25-MINUTE TURNAROUND; LOW LOAD FACTORS WILL HELP

* TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT A POSSIBLE ORDER FOR MAX 10

* VERY IMPRESSED BY NEW BOEING MANAGEMENT TEAM; MUCH LESS ‘BLIND OPTIMISM’

* COVID-19 HAS CRYSTALLIZED DECISION MAKING ON BOEING-AIRBUS; WE HAVEN’T GIVEN UP ON AIRBUS ENTIRELY YET

* SAYS AIRBUS IS NOWHERE CLOSE TO PRICING BEING OFFERED BY BOEING

* SAYS CLOSE TO GIVING UP ON AIRBUS

* DON’T THINK AT THIS STAGE WE ARE LOOKING AT INCREASED ORDER FROM BOEING

* I DON’T SEE ANY RATIONALE TO INCREASE QUANTUM OF MAX-200 ORDER; BUT IF WAS A PRICE INCENTIVE WOULD CONSIDER

* DOES NOT EXPECT TO SELL ANY AIRCRAFT DURING NEXT 12-18 MONTHS AS NEED PLANES WE HAVE (Reporting By Conor Humphries)