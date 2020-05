May 18 (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary, speaking to Sky News:

* SAYS BOOKINGS ARE ‘BUILDING NICELY’; GOT A FILLUP FROM SIGNS ITALY TO OPEN TO HOLIDAYMAKERS

* SAYS WE ARE SEEING FAMILY GROUPS MAKING BOOKINGS AT MUCH LOWER PRICES THAN LAST YEAR

* HOPEFUL UK QUARANTINE MEASURES WILL BE DROPPED AND THAT SPAIN, PORTUGAL WILL OPEN UP SEASIDE AREAS TO TOURISM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Conor Humphries)