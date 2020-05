BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says hopes to restore pay cuts over 3-4 years

May 18 (Reuters) -

* RYANAIR CEO SAYS HOPES TO RESTORE PAY CUTS IN 3-4 YEAR PERIOD

* RYANAIR CEO SAYS HAS ALREADY CANCELED 8 AIRBUS (LEASED) JETS FOR DELIVERY TO LAUDA; SAYS LAUDA FLEET WILL ‘CAP OUT AT 30’

* RYANAIR CEO SEES Q1 PROFIT LOSS OF ‘SOMETHING JUST OVER 200 MILLION EURO’ ; ‘PROBABLY A SMALL LOSS, MAYBE BREAK EVEN’ IN Q2 - VIDEO PRESENTATION

* RYANAIR CEO SAYS IT WILL BE 2022 OR LATER WHEN WE WILL SEE A RECOVERY IN PRICING

* RYANAIR CEO SAYS SALE-LEASEBACKS COMING IN AT 4-6% RATE OF INTEREST BUT LITTLE OR NO DISCOUNT ON BOOK VALUE OF PLANES