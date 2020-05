BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says may cancel some aircraft orders; sees FY loss

May 1 (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary, speaking to Reuters TV:

* SAYS TO CUT 15% OF STAFF OVER NET 2-3 MONTHS AND PAY CUTS FOR REMAINDER

* ‘PRICING IS GOING TO BE GRIM, THE COMPETITION ENVIRONMENT IS GOING TO BE GRIM FOR I THINK THE NEXT 2 OR 3 YEARS’

* FINANCIALLY STRONGEST AIRLINES ARE GOING TO COME OUT OF COVID-19 CRISIS THE WEAKEST DUE TO ‘STATE-AID DOPING’

* ‘OUR RECOVERY IS GOING TO BE HUGELY DISTORTED’ BY STATE AID

* ‘WE ARE SEEING WHETHER WE WILL DELAY OR CANCEL SOME OF THOSE ORDERS’ TO RIGHT-SIZE AIRLINE FOR NEXT YEAR OR 2

* WE WILL ALSO LOSE MONEY IN Q2; INEVITABLE THAT THIS YEAR WE WILL MAKE A SMALL LOSS

* I STILL THINK BOUNCE-BACK IN JULY-SEPT WILL BE STRONG IN VOLUME TERMS; SEES 40% OF NORMAL CAPACITY IN JULY, 60% IN AUGUST

* WE CAN SURVIVE THIS FOR CERTAINLY 12 MONTHS; WE WILL SURVIVE THIS BUT WITH VERY LITTLE CASH LEFT