BRIEF-Ryanair Holdings Cuts FY20 Passenger Target By 3 Mln

March 10 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc:

* RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC - RYANAIR FY20 TRAFFIC CUT FROM 154M TO 151M

* RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC - IT WILL LOWER ITS FY20 (31 MARCH 2020) PASSENGER TARGET BY 3M FROM 154M TO 151M.

* RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC - RYANAIR DOES NOT EXPECT TRAFFIC REDUCTIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON FY20 (31 MARCH 2020) PAT GUIDANCE

* RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC - IT IS FAR TOO EARLY TO ASSESS IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FY21 TRAFFIC AND EARNINGS

* RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC - WILL CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON DELIVERING COST SAVINGS AND IMPROVED OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY IN FY21

* RYANAIR - LOWERING FY20 PASSENGER TARGET DIRECT RESULT OF SUSPENSION OF ALL RYANAIR FLIGHTS TO/FROM ITALY, BETWEEN 13 MARCH AND 8 APRIL