May 5 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings PLC:

* RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC - RYANAIR APRIL TRAFFIC FALLS 99.6% TO 0.04M GUESTS

* RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC - RYANAIR OPERATED 600 SCHEDULED FLIGHTS (75,501 BUDGET) IN APRIL

* RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC - RYANAIR EXPECTS TO CARRY MINIMAL TRAFFIC DURING MONTHS OF MAY AND JUNE AS WELL.

