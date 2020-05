BRIEF-Ryanair reports FY profit up 13%, sees 'difficult year ahead'

May 18 (Reuters) -

* RYANAIR REPORTS FY PROFIT OF 1.002 BILLION EUR, UP 13% Y/Y (VERSUS ANALYSTCONSENSUS IN COMPANY POLL 970 MILLION EUR)

* RYANAIR PROFIT OF €1,002M EXCLUDES 353 MILLION EUR FUEL HEDGE INEFFECTIVENESSCHARGE

* RYANAIR FY REVENUE PER PAX UP 6% TO 57 EUR (FARES +2% , ANCILLARY +16%)

* RYANAIR SAYS COVID RESTRICTIONS CUT FY20 PROFITS BY OVER €40M; REDUCED Q4 TRAFFIC BY OVER 5 MILLION PAX

* RYANAIR EXPECTS TO CARRY NO MORE THAN 50% OF ITS ORIGINAL Q2 TRAFFIC TARGET; SEES SIGNIFICANT PRICEDISCOUNTING

* RYANAIR SAYS LAUDA HAS SIGNIFICANTLY LOWERED ITS GROWTH PLANS, ABANDONEDPLANS TO OPERATE A BASE IN ZADAR

* RYANAIR BELIEVES IT WILL BE AT LEAST OCT. BEFORE WE RECEIVEOUR FIRST 737 MAX AIRCRAFT

* RYANAIR SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING SHORT-TERM GROWTH PLANS

* RYANAIR REPORTS CURRENT CASH BALANCE OF 4.1B BILLION EUR; HAS 330 UNENCUMBERED 737S;RECENTLY RAISED £600M UNDER THE UK’SCCFF

* RYANAIR AVERAGE WEEKLY CASH BURN HAS DROPPED FROM APPROX. 200MEUR IN MARCH TO JUST OVER 60M EUR IN MAY

* RYANAIR CANNOT PROVIDE FY21 PROFIT GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME AS HAS NO VISIBILITY ONCUSTOMER BEHAVIOUR AND DEMAND

* RYANAIR EXPECTS TO RECORD A LOSS OF OVER 200M EURO IN Q1 WITH A SMALLERLOSS EXPECTED IN Q2

* RYANAIR CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO CARRY LESS THAN 80M PASSENGERS IN FY21 (VERSUS ORIGINAL154M TARGET)

* RYANAIR PROFIT OF €1,002M EXCLUDES 353 MILLION EUR FUELHEDGE INEFFECTIVENESS CHARGE

* RYANAIR CFO: ANOTHER EXCEPTIONAL CHARGE ON FUEL HEDGE IN FY21 CANNOT BE RULED OUT

* RYANAIR CEO: WE THINK DEMAND WILL RETURN ‘PRETTY QUICKLY’

* RYANAIR CEO: EXPECTS ‘DEEP PRICE DISCOUNTING’ TO STIMULATE GROWTH

* RYANAIR CEO: SAYS LAUDA SUBSIDIARY IS FACING AN ‘EXISTENTIAL CRISIS’

* RYANAIR CEO: SAYS THINKS IT IS LIKELY LAUDA VIENNA BASE WILL BE CLOSED AT END OF MAY

* RYANAIR CEO: APPEARS UNLIKELY THAT AUSTRIAN UNIONS WILL BACK LAUDA DEAL

* RYANAIR CEO: SAYS LOOKING AT LOSS-MAKING BASES IN UK, SPAIN AND GERMANY FOR POSSIBLE CLOSURE

* RYANAIR CEO: BASES IN ITALY, BELGIUM, CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE COULD ALSO BE UNDER THREAT

* RYANAIR CFO: IF MAX DELIVERED IN U.S. AROUND SEPTEMBER, RYANAIR MAY SEE ITS FIRST AIRCRAFT SOME TIME BETWEEN OCTOBER AND MARCH

* RYANAIR CFO: ‘AT BEST’ WE WILL BE FLYING SOMEWHERE UNDER 80 MILLION PASSENGERS IN FY21

* RYANAIR CFO: ‘IT’S GOING TO BE DIFFICULT OUT THERE IN FY21’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Conor Humphries)