FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 22 days
BRIEF-Ryanair says considering tightening second free carry-on bag rule
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2017 / 11:23 AM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Ryanair says considering tightening second free carry-on bag rule

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary:

* says considering limiting number of passengers eligible to take second free carry-on bag; says possible only passengers who pay for priority boarding eligible, but no decision yet

* says revenues from checked bags has fallen significantly

* says if Alitalia was restructured to point where it could be profitable, Ryanair would be interested in it

* says July average fares down 'in area of' -6 to -8 percent

* says makes no secret of interest in Boeing Max 10; but talks haven't gone anywhere as price too high

* says 'very interested' in Max 10, but only if price means a reduction in unit cost

* O'Leary speaking to analysts on a conference call following publication of the group's latest quarterly earnings Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.