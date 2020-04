BRIEF-Ryanair sees FY profit at lower end of forecast as virus hits global travel

April 3 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings PLC:

* RYANAIR FY20 PROFITS REMAIN WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE

* EXPECTS PREEXCEPTIONAL FY20 PROFIT AFTER TAX BETWEEN EUR 950M AND EUR 1,000M, AT LOWER END OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE RANGE

* RYANAIR GROUP SAW TRAFFIC IN MARCH FALL BY 48% FROM 10.9M GUESTS IN 2019 TO 5.7M GUESTS IN 2020

* CURRENTLY OPERATING LESS THAN 20 DAILY FLIGHTS, WHICH IS 99% LESS THAN ITS PRE-COVID 19 DAILY SCHEDULE OF OVER 2,500 FLIGHTS

* AIRLINE EXPECTS ITS FLEET TO REMAIN LARGELY GROUNDED FOR AT LEAST APRIL AND MAY

* EXPECT TO RECORD INEFFECTIVENESS ON OUR FY21 FUEL HEDGES AS AN EXCEPTIONAL ITEM IN OUR FY20 RESULTS

* ESTIMATE THAT THIS WILL AMOUNT TO AN EXCEPTIONAL CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 300M IN FY20

* NOT POSSIBLE TO GIVE FY21 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

* SEES PRE-EXCEPTIONAL FY20 PROFIT AFTER TAX AT LOWER END OF GUIDANCE RANGE DUE TO RESPONSE OF EU GOVERNMENTS TO SPREAD OF COVID-19 VIRUS

* MARCH TRAFFIC FALL CAUSED FY TRAFFIC TO RISE JUST 4% TO 149M, COMPARED TO 154M FIGURE CO WAS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE, EVEN IN EARLY MARCH