March 15 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings PLC:

* RYANAIR GROUP REDUCES FLIGHTS TO/FROM SPAIN MON 16 MAR TO THURS 19 MAR

* RYANAIR TO ‘SEVERELY REDUCE’ FLIGHTS TO/FROM SPAIN FROM 24:00 SUN 15 MAR UNTIL 24:00 THURS 19 MAR Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)