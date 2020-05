May 26 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings PLC:

* PLANS TO OPERATE 40% OF ITS NORMAL JULY FLIGHT SCHEDULE AS SPAIN ANNOUNCED IT WOULD REMOVE TRAVEL AND VISITOR RESTRICTIONS FROM 1 JULY

* WILL BE OFFERING DAILY FLIGHTS FROM COUNTRIES ALL OVER NORTHERN EUROPE FROM 1 JULY