BRIEF-Ryanair's Spanish summer 2021 schedule 20% bigger than in previous years

March 24 (Reuters) - Ryanair Marketing Director Dara Brady says:

* RYANAIR PLANS 2500 WEEKLY FLIGHTS IN SPAIN IN 2021

* RYANAIR EXPECTS 26-30 MILLION PASSENGERS IN 2021

* RYANAIR OPPOSES SPANISH STATE AID TO PLUS ULTRA AIRLINE

* RYANAIR FINDS PLUS ULTRA AID “ABSOLUTELY BIZARRE” AND “A WASTE OF TAXPAYERS’ MONEY”

* RYANAIR DOMESTIC SCHEDULE FOR SUMMER IS 20% BIGGER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEARS

* RYANAIR EXPECTS VACCINATION ACCELERATION WILL ALLOW A ‘DECENT’ SCHEDULE IN SUMMER 2021

* RYANAIR WILL NOT APPEAL AGAINST DECISION TO UPHOLD AID TO PLUS ULTRA FOR NOW

* RYANAIR MARKETING DIRECTOR SAYS AIRLINES SHOULDN’T BE MADE RESPONSIBLE FOR TESTING PASSENGERS FOR COVID

* RYANAIR FOCUSES ON APPEAL AGAINST RESCUE PACKAGE FOR AIR EUROPA, WHICH IT FINDS DISCRIMINATORY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette)