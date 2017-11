BRIEF-RYB education provides update on improper conduct allegations

Nov 24 (Reuters) - RYB Education Inc

* RYB Education provides an update on a recent case; announces $50 million share buyback program

* RYB Education says ‍provided an update on allegations of improper conduct toward children enrolled in a class at a RYB-operated kindergarten in Beijing​

* RYB Education says established special task force under leadership of independent directors to conduct self-inspection across all teaching facilities​

* RYB Education Inc - ‍ expects to fund $50 million share buyback program out of its existing cash balance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: