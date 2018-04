April 3 (Reuters) - Ryder System Inc:

* RYDER ACQUIRES MXD GROUP TO SUPPORT THE SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN E-COMMERCE

* ACQUISITION, COMPLETED ON APRIL 2, 2018, IS EXPECTED TO BE NOMINALLY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018

* COMPLETED ON APRIL 2, 2018, AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $120 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: