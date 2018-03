March 27 (Reuters) - Ryder System Inc:

* RYDER ENTERS THE SHARING ECONOMY WITH COOP BY RYDER™, THE FIRST-EVER PEER-TO-PEER DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR COMMERCIAL VEHICLE SHARING

* RYDER SYSTEM INC - ‍LAUNCH OF COOP BY RYDER, A ASSET SHARING PLATFORM​