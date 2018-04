BRIEF-Ryder Q1 GAAP EPS $0.64 From Continuing Operations

April 24 (Reuters) - Ryder System Inc:

* RYDER REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $1.9 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.89 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.87 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62 TO $0.72

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 TO $1.30 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.45 TO $5.70 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 COMPARABLE EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.91

* 2018 GAAP EPS FORECAST INCLUDES A ONE-TIME TRANSITION TAX ADJUSTMENT OF $0.57

* COMPANY IS INCREASING ITS FORECAST FOR 2018 GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FROM $2.9 BILLION TO $3.0 BILLION

* COMPANY IS ALSO REVISING ITS FORECAST FOR 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO GO FROM $2.5 BILLION TO $2.6 BILLION

* “EXPECT Q1 USED VEHICLE PRICING CHALLENGES TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT YEAR”

* NOW EXPECT “RECORD” FULL-YEAR CHOICELEASE FLEET GROWTH OF 7,500 VEHICLES, UP BY 1,000 UNITS FROM PRIOR FORECAST

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.54 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY’S FULL-YEAR 2018 FORECAST FOR OPERATING CASH FLOW REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.8 BILLION

* COMPANY IS REVISING FULL-YEAR FREE CASH FLOW FORECAST FROM NEGATIVE $600 MILLION TO NEGATIVE $750 MILLION