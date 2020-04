BRIEF-Ryder System Withdrawing Financial Guidance For Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 & Fiscal Year Ending Dec 31, 2020

April 2 (Reuters) - Ryder System Inc:

* RYDER SYSTEM - HAVE SEEN DETERIORATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS VOLUMES

* RYDER SYSTEM INC - SHUT DOWNS IN THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY COULD HAVE A MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S SCS REVENUES & EARNINGS

* RYDER SYSTEM - WORKING TO CANCEL NEW VEHICLE ORDERS, POSTPONE NONCANCELLABLE NEW VEHICLE ORDERS & REDEPLOY IDLE EQUIPMENT AMONG CUSTOMER BASE

* RYDER SYSTEM - DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATING TO MAGNITUDE & DURATION OF COVID-19, CO IS WITHDRAWING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2020

* RYDER SYSTEM - WITHDRAWING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 & FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

* RYDER SYSTEM - WILL PROVIDE UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON LIQUIDITY, BUSINESS, FINANCIAL CONDITION & RESULTS OF OPERATIONS IN Q1 2020 RESULTS