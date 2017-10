Oct 30 (Reuters) - Rye Patch Gold Corp

* Has renegotiated terms for about C$49 million of reclamation bonds for company’s Florida Canyon mine and Standard mine​

* New terms result in material reduction in portion of reclamation bond that co is required to fund through cash reclamation deposits​

* New funding requirement reduced from 40 percent of bond amount to 25 percent