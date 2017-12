Dec 11 (Reuters) - Rye Patch Gold Corp:

* RYE PATCH GOLD CORP - IN NOVEMBER, PRODUCED 3,491 OUNCES OF GOLD AND 1,825 OUNCES OF SILVER, 20 PERCENT HIGHER THAN OCTOBER

* RYE PATCH GOLD CORP - OCTOBER AND NOW NOVEMBER PRODUCTION RESULTS CONFIRM FLORIDA CANYON MINE IS RAMPING UP TO COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION IN Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: