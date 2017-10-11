BRIEF-Rye Patch Q3 ‍gold production up 13 pct to 7,982 ounces at Florida Canyon mine​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Rye Patch Gold Corp:

* Rye Patch Gold announces Florida Canyon mine production

* Rye Patch Gold Corp - ‍gold production increased 13 percent to 7,982 ounces for Q3 at co’s Florida Canyon mine​

* Rye Patch Gold Corp - ‍gold production realized for Florida Canyon mine production​ in Q3 was below expectation

* Rye Patch Gold Corp -ore tons mined in Florida Canyon mine​increased by 57 percent for quarter, averaging over 810,000 tons per month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: