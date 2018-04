April 3 (Reuters) - Ryerson Holding Corp:

* ANTICIPATES REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $930 MILLION TO $950 MILLION FOR THE Q1 OF 2018

* IN Q1, ANTICIPATES HIGHER TONS SOLD & AVERAGE SELLING PRICES COMPARED TO BOTH PRIOR QUARTER & PRIOR YEAR PERIODS

* SEES Q1 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO IN RANGE OF $7 MILLION TO $10 MILLION - SEC FILING

* ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING LIFO IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $60 MILLION TO $63 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2uMitZC] Further company coverage: