BRIEF-Ryerson Holding ‍Anticipates Revenue Of About $810 Million For Q4 Of 2017​

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ryerson Holding Corp:

* ‍ANTICIPATES REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $810 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017​

* RYERSON HOLDING - Q4 SHIPMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT NINE PERCENT LOWER SEQUENTIALLY DUE TO FEWER SHIPPING DAYS AND NORMAL SEASONAL DEMAND

* RYERSON HOLDING - ‍EXPECTS Q4 2017 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO IN RANGE OF $2 MILLION TO $4 MILLION, WHICH INCLUDES LIFO EXPENSE OF $7 MILLION TO $10 MILLION​

* ‍AVERAGE SELLING PRICES IN Q4 OF 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT HIGHER THAN Q3 OF 2017​

* Q4 2017 EARNINGS GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE IMPACT FROM ANY RECENT FEDERAL TAX LEGISLATION CHANGES IN UNITED STATES

* ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING LIFO IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $40 MILLION TO $42 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $802.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2n9ejof) Further company coverage: