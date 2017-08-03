FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ryerson reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:46 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Ryerson reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ryerson Holding Corp

* Ryerson reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $875.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $859 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ryerson Holding - ‍demand patterns remain generally positive for our key end markets compared to last year, co anticipates conditions to continue into q3​

* Ryerson Holding Corp - ‍expects its commercial, expense, and inventory management efforts to lead to gross margin stabilization as q3 progresses​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.