June 17 (Reuters) - Rykadan Capital Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HK$110.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$881.1 MILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$77.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$330 MILLION

* GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS IMPACTING CERTAIN PARTS OF GROUP'S BUSINESS