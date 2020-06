June 12 (Reuters) - Ryman Healthcare Ltd:

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF 12.7 NZ CENTS

* FY REPORTED (IFRS) PROFIT, INCLUDING UNREALISED VALUATION GAINS, DOWN 19% TO NZ$265 MILLION

* TARGETING HAVING 5 VILLAGES OPEN IN VICTORIA BY DEC 31, 2020

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS NZ$422.1 MILLION, UP 10.8%