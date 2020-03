BRIEF-Ryman Healthcare Withdraws Previously Communicated Profit & Build Rate Guidance

March 24 (Reuters) - Ryman Healthcare Ltd:

* WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED PROFIT AND BUILD RATE GUIDANCE

* ANTICIPATE CEASING CONSTRUCTION IN NEW ZEALAND WITHIN NEXT 36 HOURS WHILE RESTRICTIONS ON PEOPLE’S MOVEMENTS ARE IN PLACE

* SALES OF OCCUPATION RIGHTS TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY RESTRICTED IN COMING WEEKS AS A RESULT OF EMERGENCY ANNOUNCEMENTS

* WILL CONTINUE TO ADMIT NEW RESIDENTS TO CARE CENTRES AND RETIREMENT VILLAGES DURING THIS PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)