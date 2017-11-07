FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc qtrly AFFO per diluted share $1.09‍​
Sections
Featured
Saudi mass arrests jolt market
Saudi Arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt market
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 2:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc qtrly AFFO per diluted share $1.09‍​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

* Q3 total revenue fell 2.6 percent to $264.7 million

* Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue view $268.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - qtrly affo per diluted share $1.09‍​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties - ‍raised low end of guidance range for 2017 revpar, net income, adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis, ffo and adjusted ffo​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc sees fy 2017 ‍net income in a range of $153.5 million to $158.2 million​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - expecting fiscal year 2017 revpar growth in range of 2.5% - 3%​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - ‍continue to expect fiscal year 2017 total revpar growth to be in range of 1% - 2%​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA for entertainment segment in a range of $40.0 million to $42.0 million​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc sees ‍full year 2017 ffo per diluted share $ 5.17 to $ 5.29​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - qtrly ‍REVPAR decrease of 0.6 percent; total revpar decrease of 4.8 percent, compared to Q3 2016​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA on consolidated basis in a range of $354.0 million to $361.0 million​

* Ryman hospitality properties inc - qtrly FFO per diluted share $1.02‍​

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $5.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.