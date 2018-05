May 1 (Reuters) - Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc:

* RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Q1 REVENUE ROSE 4.5 PERCENT TO $288.4 MILLION

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $1.18

* COMPANY IS AFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 23, 2018