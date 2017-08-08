BRIEF-Ryman Hospitality Properties posts Q2 adj. FFO $1.55/shr

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue rose 0.9 percent to $80.3 million

* Q2 revenue view $296.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc qtrly REVPAR decrease of 0.7 percent; total REVPAR increase of 0.3 percent compared to Q2 2016

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc says narrowed its guidance for 2017 REVPAR and total REVPAR growth and raised low end

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc says net income guidance range for full year is $148.5 to $158.2 million

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis $348.0 million to $361.0 million​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 1.55

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - ‍ now expecting fiscal year 2017 REVPAR growth in range of 1 pct-3pct​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - ‍ now expecting fiscal year 2017 total REVPAR growth in range of 1 pct - 2 pct​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc sees full year 2017 ‍FFO per diluted share $5.05 - $5.29​

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $5.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc qtrly ‍FFO per diluted share $1.46​