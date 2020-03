BRIEF-Ryman Hospitality Properties Sees Decreased Levels Of Booking Pace In Hospitality Segment's Leisure Business For Remainder Of March

March 15 (Reuters) - Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc :

* RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES-FOR TWO WEEKS ENDED MARCH 14, HOSPITALITY BUSINESS TOTAL ATTRITION AND CANCELLATIONS OF ABOUT 268,000 NET ROOM NIGHTS

* RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES-FOR TWO WEEKS ENDED MARCH 14 HOSPITALITY BUSINESS TOTAL ATTRITION AND CANCELLATIONS REPRESENTED ABOUT $132 MILLION OF REVENUE

* RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES-TOTAL ESTIMATED AMOUNT OF FEES CURRENTLY OWED TO CO FOR ATTRITED/CANCELLED GROUPS IS APPROXIMATELY $63 MILLION

* SEEN DECREASED LEVELS OF BOOKING PACE IN OUR HOSPITALITY SEGMENT’S LEISURE BUSINESS FOR REMAINDER OF MARCH

* RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES-WORKING WITH OPERATOR MARRIOTT TO IMPLEMENT COST REDUCTION, CAPITAL PRESERVATION INITIATIVES AT CO’S HOTEL PORTFOLIO

* RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES - SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED EXPENSE LEVELS AT EACH OF OUR PROPERTIES BY CLOSING PORTIONS OF HOTEL TO MATCH EXPECTED OCCUPANCY