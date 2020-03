March 6 (Reuters) - Ryvu Therapeutics SA:

* SAYS PHASE I FIRST-IN-HUMAN TYPE CLINICAL TESTS OF SEL24/MEN1703 HAVE BEEN COMPLETED SUCCESSFULLY

* SAYS GOAL OF PHASE 1 WAS TO DETERMINE RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR APPLICATION IN PHASE 2

* SAYS MENARINI, WHICH CONDUCTED TESTS, PLANS TO CONTINUE PHASE 2 TESTS