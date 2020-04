April 16 (Reuters) - Ryvu Therapeutics SA:

* SIGNS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COOPERATION DEAL WITH BELGIUM-BASED GALAPAGOS

* UNDER DEAL CO TO GET UP FRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 1.5 MILLION

* PURPOSE OF COOPERATION IS DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT OF INNOVATIVE COMPOUNDS WITH POTENTIAL THERAPEUTIC APPLICATION IN INFLAMMATORY DISEASES