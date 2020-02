Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mpact Ltd:

* S. AFRICA COMPETITION COMMISSION - REFERRED TO TRIBUNAL FOR CONFIRMATION CONSENT AGREEMENT WITH MPACT OVER ALLEGED COLLUSION, CONTRAVENTION OF RULES

* S AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION - IN TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MPACT HAS UNDERTAKEN TO PAY A PENALTY OF R7 MILLION

* COMPETITION COMMISSION - FOUND THAT MPACT & SMALLER ENTITIES INVOLVED IN COLLUSIVE CONDUCT ON PRICE FIXING, COLLUSIVE TENDERING, DIVISION OF MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: