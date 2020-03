BRIEF-S. Africa's Competition Commission Recommends That Tribunal Approve RH Bophelo Operating Co & RMC Deal Without Conditions

March 6 (Reuters) - Rh Bophelo Ltd:

* SA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION-RECOMMENDS TRIBUNAL APPROVE RH BOPHELO OPERATING CO, RONDEBOSCH MEDICAL CENTRE HOSPITAL PROPERTY DEAL WITHOUT CONDITIONS

* SA’S COMPETITION COMMISSON - HAS CONDITIONALLY APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER WHEREBY OUTOTEC INTENDS TO ACQUIRE METSO MINERALS

* SA'S COMPETITION COMMISSION - HAS UNCONDITIONALLY APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER WHEREBY KIND INTENDS TO ACQUIRE CHOPPIES SA