May 18 (Reuters) - Competition Tribunal of South Africa:

* S. AFRICA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL - APPROVED CONSENT DEAL BETWEEN COMPETITION COMMISSION & FAURECIA EMISSIONS CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES SOUTH AFRICA

* S. AFRICA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL - DEAL ON PROBE INITIATED BY COMMISSION IN 2014 AGAINST SEVERAL MOTOR VEHICLE EXHAUST SYSTEM MANUFACTURERS

* S. AFRICA'S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL - FAURECIA AGREED TO PAY AN ADMINISTRATIVE PENALTY OF R66 885.66