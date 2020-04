April 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s NUM:

* NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS (NUM) AND HARMONY GOLD AGREED FOR WORKERS TO GO BACK TO WORK ON 2ND OF MAY 2020 AFTER LOCKDOWN

* HARMONY GOLD HAS AGREED TO PAY WORKERS THEIR SALARIES DURING LOCKDOWN PERIOD

* NUM, HARMONY GOLD AGREED THAT INTENSIVE SCREENING WILL BE DONE TO TEST EVERYONE FOR COVID-19 WHEN THEY COME BACK TO WORK