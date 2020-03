March 31 (Reuters) - S E A Holdings Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$173.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$121.0 MILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK3 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* OUTLOOK FOR HOTEL INDUSTRY FOR 2020 IS AN UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGE

* OFFICE LEASING MARKET EXPECTED TO BE UNDER PRESSURE IN 2020 BECAUSE OF LOCAL ECONOMY SLOWDOWN