March 11 (Reuters) - S H Kelkar and Company Ltd:

* CURRENTLY HOLDS INVENTORIES TO SUPPORT PRODUCTION TILL APRIL

* TO PRIORITIZE DELIVERY TO LONG-TERM CONTRACTS OVER AD-HOC SALES

* POSSIBILITY OF DEFERRING CERTAIN SALES TO EARLY NEXT FISCAL YEAR

* S H KELKAR - BUSINESS LARGELY UNAFFECTED BY SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS FROM COVID-19