BRIEF-S Hotels And Resorts Suspending Hotel Operations Temporarily In Response To Covid-19 Pandemic

March 30 (Reuters) - S Hotels and Resorts PCL:

* IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CO SUSPENDING ITS HOTEL OPERATIONS TEMPORARILY

* IN THAILAND, EARNINGS PER SHARE’S FOUR RESORTS WILL SUSPEND THEIR OPERATIONS DURING APRIL 1-30, 2020

* ALL BUSINESSES IN MALDIVES, WILL SUSPEND THEIR OPERATIONS FROM APRIL 1, 2020 TILL FURTHER NOTICE

* IN UNITED KINGDOM WHERE EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS 29 HOTELS, MAJORITY OF PROPERTIES HAVE SUSPENDED THEIR OPERATIONS TILL END OF APRIL

* IN FIJI, MAURITIUS, EARNINGS PER SHARE'S THREE RESORTS HAVE PREPARED TEMPORARY SUSPENSION ON OPERATIONS FOLLOWING GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVES