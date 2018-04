April 5 (Reuters) - S Immo AG:

* ‍DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PLANNED​

* FY ‍CONSOLIDATED GROSS PROFIT WAS EUR 98.2M (2016: EUR 106.0M)​

* ‍NET INCOME TOTALLED EUR 133.5M (2016: EUR 204.3M)​

* FY ‍EBITDA DECREASED TO EUR 89.6M (2016: EUR 92.5M)​