April 2 (Reuters) - S Immo AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 213 MILLION EUR

* WITHIN THE LAST WEEKS, ALL ECONOMIC FORECASTS HAVE BEEN REVISED AND REWORKED ON AN ALMOST DAILY BASIS

* IT IS IMPOSSIBLE FOR US TO PREDICT THE ECONOMIC IMPACTS OF THE CURRENT CORONAVIRUS CRISIS