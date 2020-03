BRIEF-S Immo Says FY FFO I At EUR 64.7 Mln

March 18 (Reuters) - S Immo AG:

* FY RECORD FFO I OF EUR 64.7M

* REVENUES FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 CAME TO EUR 210.4M, UP BY 9.4% ON PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE OF EUR 192.4M.

* FY GROSS PROFIT, WHICH ROSE TO EUR 109.7M (2018: EUR 103.0M).

* FY EBIT REACHED EUR 271.4M (2018: EUR 243.2M)

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND PER SHARE IN AMOUNT OF EUR 0.70 TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* HAVE TO EXPECT THAT CORONA CRISIS WILL AFFECT US SIGNIFICANTLY, ESPECIALLY IN HOTEL AND RETAIL SECTOR

* 2020 IS CERTAINLY NOT EXPECTED TO BE ANOTHER RECORD YEAR