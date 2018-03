March 8 (Reuters) - S P Setia Bhd:

* CO TO ACQUIRE 500,000 ORDINARY SHARES OF SETIA FEDERAL HILL FROM MEKAR; TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION 431.9 MILLION RGT‍​

* PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO GROUP’S FUTURE EARNINGS IN MEDIUM TO LONGER TERM‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2G3H6CU) Further company coverage: