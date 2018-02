Feb 27 (Reuters) - S P Setia Bhd:

* ‍QTRLY REVENUE 1.45 BILLION RGT

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 279.6 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 466.1 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 1.99 BILLION RGT

* FINAL DIVIDEND 11.5 SEN PER SHARE

* FOR FY2018 GROUP HAS SET SALES TARGET OF 5.00 BILLION RGT Source text: (bit.ly/2BSLJQf) Further company coverage: