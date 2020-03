March 18 (Reuters) - S2 Resources Ltd:

* DIAMOND DRILLING SCHEDULED TO START IN FINLAND THIS WEEK HAS BEEN DEFERRED

* TO SUSPEND ITS OVERSEAS EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES AND REPATRIATE ITS AUSTRALIAN, IRISH, FRENCH AND BELGIAN PERSONNEL

* HEAD OFFICE IN PERTH CLOSED UNTIL 31ST MARCH

* DIAMOND DRILLING IN FINLAND DEFERRED AND PERSONNEL REPATRIATED TO PRE-EMPT POTENTIAL COVID-19 RELATED ISSUES

* ALL DIRECTORS WILL TAKE A 40% PAY CUT UNTIL 30 JUNE 2020

* OPERATIONS UPDATE IN VIEW OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: