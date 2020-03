BRIEF-S2medical AB Gets Order Of About Sek 2.5 Million

March 13 (Reuters) - S2Medical AB (publ):

* S2MEDICAL AB (PUBL) - GETS ORDER OF ABOUT SEK 2.5 MILLION

* S2MEDICAL AB (PUBL) HAS RECEIVED A RECORD ORDER FOR MEDICAL CONSUMABLES INTENDED TO COUNTER THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

* S2MEDICAL AB (PUBL) - ORDER RELATES TO SEVERAL DIFFERENT PRODUCTS MANUFACTURED BY SUBCONTRACTORS AND WILL BE DELIVERED TO THE CUSTOMER IN THE COMING WEEKS

