April 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Commission:

* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH MTN ON REDUCTION OF DATA PRICES

* FOUND DATA PRICES WERE HIGH IN S.AFRICA AND MTN, & VODACOM, MUST INDEPENDENTLY REACH AGREEMENT WITH COMMISSION

* AGREEMENT FOLLOWS PROTRACTED DISCUSSION BETWEEN COMMISSION AND MTN AFTER COMMISSION INITIATED DATA SERVICES MARKET INQUIRY