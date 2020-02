BRIEF-S.A. Competition Commission Recommends Conditional Approval Of PepsiCo/Pioneer Foods Deal

Feb 11 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Commission:

* RECOMMENDED TO TRIBUNAL APPROVAL OF PROPOSED PEPSICO/PIONEER FOODS DEAL

* RECOMMENDED TRIBUNAL APPROVES PEPSICO/PIONEER FOODS DEAL SUBJECT TO COMMITMENTS INCLUDING MORATORIUM ON RETRENCHMENTS

* RECOMMENDED TRIBUNAL APPROVES PEPSI/PIONEER DEAL SUBJECT TO COMMITMENTS INCLUDING CREATIING JOBS AT MERGED ENTITY

* FOUND PROPOSED PEPSICO/PIONEER FOODS DEAL UNLIKELY TO RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL PREVENTION/ LESSENING OF COMPETITION

* RECOMMENDED TRIBUNAL APPROVES PEPSI/PIONEER DEAL SUBJECT TO COMMITMENTS INCLUDING INVESTMENT IN OPS OF MERGED ENTITY

* RECOMMENDED TRIBUNAL APPROVES PEPSI/PIONEER DEAL SUBJECT TO COMMITMENTS INCLUDING B-BBEE DEAL OF AT LEAST R1.6 BLN