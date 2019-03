BRIEF-S.A Competition Commission Recommends Tribunal Conditional Approval Of Glencore SA-CSA Proposed Merger

March 1 (Reuters) - S. Africa’s Competition Commission:

* RECOMMENDED TO TRIBUNAL THAT PROPOSED MERGER OF GLENCORE SA INTENDS TO ACQUIRE CSA, BE APPROVED, WITH CONDITIONS

* FOUND THAT PROPOSED TRANSACTION OF GLENCORE SA-CSA DEAL RAISES PUBLIC INTEREST CONCERNS

* APPROVED, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, PROPOSED MERGER, WHEREBY COMMSCOPE INTENDS TO ACQUIRE ARRIS

* GLENCORE TO ENSURE CSA CONTINUES TO MEET ANY ONGOING CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS IT HAS TOWARDS RETIRED EMPLOYEES OF CSA