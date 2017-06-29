FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers to raise up to 600 mln rand via placing​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 3:26 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers to raise up to 600 mln rand via placing​

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Ltd:

* Intention to conduct placing of new shares, to raise up to 600 million rand of gross proceeds​

* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuild process which will be launched immediately​

* ‍Only public investors will be eligible to participate​

* A division of Absa Bank is acting as sole bookrunner and transaction sponsor in connection with placing​

* ‍Net proceeds of placing will be utilised by company to fund acquisitions and/or capital expenditure​

* ‍timing of closing of book will be at absolute discretion of SA corporate​

* Details of number of placing shares, placing price will be announced as soon as practicable after bookbuild close​

* ‍Application will be made for placing shares to be listed on jse with effect from July 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.